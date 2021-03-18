4NEW (KWATT) Price Tops $0.0018 on Major Exchanges

4NEW (CURRENCY:KWATT) traded down 32.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 18th. 4NEW has a market capitalization of $107,119.31 and $4,644.00 worth of 4NEW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, 4NEW has traded up 181% against the U.S. dollar. One 4NEW token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get 4NEW alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.59 or 0.00050638 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.25 or 0.00014116 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $365.68 or 0.00625850 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.21 or 0.00068814 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001086 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.56 or 0.00024918 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.82 or 0.00033916 BTC.

4NEW Token Profile

4NEW (KWATT) is a token. 4NEW’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,152,763 tokens. The Reddit community for 4NEW is /r/4newNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 4NEW’s official Twitter account is @4newcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . 4NEW’s official website is 4new.io

Buying and Selling 4NEW

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 4NEW directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 4NEW should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 4NEW using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 4NEW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 4NEW and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.