$5.05 EPS Expected for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) This Quarter

Analysts expect Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) to post earnings of $5.05 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twenty Nine analysts have issued estimates for Biogen’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.96 to $6.09. Biogen posted earnings of $9.14 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 44.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Biogen will report full year earnings of $18.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.83 to $24.14. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $20.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.06 to $28.13. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Biogen.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $4.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.87 by ($0.29). Biogen had a net margin of 35.63% and a return on equity of 51.00%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $8.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

BIIB has been the topic of several analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Biogen from $430.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Biogen from $249.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $258.00 to $358.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Biogen from $388.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $304.47.

NASDAQ:BIIB traded down $1.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $262.27. The stock had a trading volume of 884,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,346,921. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $272.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $265.96. The company has a market capitalization of $39.95 billion, a PE ratio of 8.68, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53. Biogen has a twelve month low of $223.25 and a twelve month high of $363.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biogen during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

