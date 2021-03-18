$5.20 EPS Expected for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $5.20 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for O’Reilly Automotive’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.78 to $5.64. O’Reilly Automotive reported earnings of $3.97 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive will report full year earnings of $23.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.79 to $24.11. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $26.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $23.88 to $27.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for O’Reilly Automotive.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.27. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 373.35%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.25 EPS. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $555.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $525.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 price target on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. O’Reilly Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $481.91.

NASDAQ ORLY traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $482.18. The company had a trading volume of 457,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 652,276. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81. The stock has a market cap of $33.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $453.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $456.68. O’Reilly Automotive has a fifty-two week low of $251.51 and a fifty-two week high of $496.61.

O’Reilly Automotive declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $157,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ORLY. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 85.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,730 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,415,000 after buying an additional 8,628 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $479,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,975 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,983,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,166.3% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,699 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,550,000 after purchasing an additional 7,091 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 111.8% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

