$5.47 EPS Expected for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) will announce $5.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Northrop Grumman’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.24 to $5.64. Northrop Grumman posted earnings per share of $5.15 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Northrop Grumman will report full-year earnings of $23.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $23.25 to $24.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $25.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $23.10 to $27.93. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Northrop Grumman.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.70 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 40.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.61 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $386.00 to $331.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $377.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $373.08.

In related news, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.93, for a total value of $293,236.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,213,509.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP David T. Perry sold 5,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.72, for a total transaction of $1,664,045.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,222,124.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,286 shares of company stock valued at $4,294,598. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. swisspartners Ltd. purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth approximately $929,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,656 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth approximately $261,000. Institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NOC traded up $4.37 during trading on Thursday, reaching $314.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,015,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,205,455. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $298.17 and its 200 day moving average is $307.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.54 and a beta of 0.75. Northrop Grumman has a twelve month low of $263.31 and a twelve month high of $357.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.44.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.35%.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

