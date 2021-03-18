$50.40 Million in Sales Expected for Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) will post sales of $50.40 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Stock Yards Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $48.80 million to $52.00 million. Stock Yards Bancorp posted sales of $44.98 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Stock Yards Bancorp will report full year sales of $220.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $211.00 million to $230.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $242.65 million, with estimates ranging from $236.30 million to $249.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Stock Yards Bancorp.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.23. Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 29.08%. The business had revenue of $49.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.70 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SYBT shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Stock Yards Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stock Yards Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Stock Yards Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.50.

Shares of SYBT stock opened at $51.96 on Thursday. Stock Yards Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $22.98 and a fifty-two week high of $56.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.37%.

In other Stock Yards Bancorp news, CEO James A. Hillebrand sold 4,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.29, for a total value of $269,151.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,024,614.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David P. Heintzman sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $300,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 140,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,033,912.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,623 shares of company stock valued at $925,076 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYBT. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 522.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,723 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 3,964 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 155.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,887 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,975 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. 55.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stock Yards Bancorp Company Profile

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides commercial and personal banking services in Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. Its deposit products include demand deposits, savings deposits, money market deposits, and time deposits.

