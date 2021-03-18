500.com (NYSE:WBAI) Trading Down 8.2%

500.com Limited (NYSE:WBAI) shares dropped 8.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $22.17 and last traded at $22.40. Approximately 1,524,745 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 39% from the average daily volume of 1,095,578 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.40.

The stock has a market capitalization of $962.53 million, a P/E ratio of -12.87 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.46.

500.com (NYSE:WBAI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. 500.com had a negative net margin of 2,115.05% and a negative return on equity of 86.49%. The company had revenue of $1.37 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in 500.com stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in 500.com Limited (NYSE:WBAI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 27,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.06% of 500.com as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.19% of the company’s stock.

500.com Company Profile (NYSE:WBAI)

500.com Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online gaming services primarily in the People's Republic of China and Europe. It operates online gaming sites, such as Multilotto.com, Multilotto.net, multilotto.co.uk, and multilotto.ie; and provides users with various casino services, including online slot machines and online table games, as well as secondary lottery services.

