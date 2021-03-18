5,033,147 Shares in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) Acquired by Icahn Carl C

Icahn Carl C acquired a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,033,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,689,000. Bausch Health Companies comprises about 0.5% of Icahn Carl C’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Icahn Carl C owned about 1.42% of Bausch Health Companies as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHC. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 320.4% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Aequim Alternative Investments LP raised its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 244.6% during the 4th quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 44,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 31,800 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 166.7% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. 62.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BHC stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $33.57. 11,622 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,451,447. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.16, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.98. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a one year low of $11.15 and a one year high of $34.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.47.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.21. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 23.92% and a positive return on equity of 173.20%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $32.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $27.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Sunday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bausch Health Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.62.

Bausch Health Companies Profile

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

