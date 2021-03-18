5,068 Shares in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Acquired by Magnetar Financial LLC

Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,068 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,316,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FDX. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in FedEx by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

FDX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, December 18th. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Wolfe Research downgraded FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on FedEx from $300.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $325.00 price objective on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.52.

Shares of FDX stock opened at $265.84 on Thursday. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $89.80 and a 52-week high of $305.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $70.47 billion, a PE ratio of 28.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $255.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $261.79.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.82. FedEx had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.28%. The company had revenue of $20.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.51 earnings per share. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 27.37%.

In related news, Director Kim Jabal sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total value of $770,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $963,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

