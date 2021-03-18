51,803 Shares in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Purchased by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 51,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,510,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Ryman Hospitality Properties at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RHP. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 23.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RHP. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $44.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $44.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Ryman Hospitality Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.38.

RHP opened at $84.50 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.21. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.25 and a fifty-two week high of $86.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.94 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.01, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.66). Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative return on equity of 62.16% and a negative net margin of 34.71%. The firm had revenue of $126.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s revenue for the quarter was down 71.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post -3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Fazal F. Merchant sold 1,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.41, for a total value of $111,519.17. Also, EVP Scott J. Lynn sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.98, for a total transaction of $209,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106,604.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

