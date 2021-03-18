$6.34 Earnings Per Share Expected for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) to announce $6.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Lockheed Martin’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $6.20 and the highest is $6.46. Lockheed Martin reported earnings per share of $6.08 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin will report full-year earnings of $26.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $26.15 to $26.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $28.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $27.30 to $28.89. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Lockheed Martin.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.41 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.92 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.29 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $418.15.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,471,172 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,232,196,000 after purchasing an additional 360,344 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,846,261 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,090,916,000 after purchasing an additional 17,669 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,548,204 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $904,562,000 after purchasing an additional 31,066 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,757,161 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $623,757,000 after acquiring an additional 269,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 219.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,592,890 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $565,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093,517 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LMT traded up $7.43 during trading on Thursday, hitting $358.45. 2,250,353 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,988,539. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. Lockheed Martin has a 12-month low of $266.11 and a 12-month high of $417.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $337.10 and a 200-day moving average of $360.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $2.60 dividend. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.38%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

