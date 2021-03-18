$63.75 Million in Sales Expected for U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS) to report sales of $63.75 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for U.S. Well Services’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $73.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $54.20 million. U.S. Well Services posted sales of $112.04 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 43.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that U.S. Well Services will report full-year sales of $295.55 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $252.30 million to $338.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $367.30 million, with estimates ranging from $312.00 million to $422.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for U.S. Well Services.

U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.27). U.S. Well Services had a negative return on equity of 154.88% and a negative net margin of 83.03%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U.S. Well Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of USWS. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Well Services in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Well Services by 741.4% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 87,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 77,020 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in U.S. Well Services in the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Well Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Well Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $132,000. 46.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of USWS opened at $1.35 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.99 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 2.24. U.S. Well Services has a 52-week low of $0.23 and a 52-week high of $3.37.

U.S. Well Services Company Profile

U.S. Well Services, Inc operates as an oilfield service company in the United States. It provides hydraulic fracturing services to the oil and natural gas exploration and production companies. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

