63,416 Shares in Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) Bought by Opaleye Management Inc.

Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 63,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,489,000. Opaleye Management Inc. owned 0.17% of Praxis Precision Medicines at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Praxis Precision Medicines in the 4th quarter worth $65,881,000. Harvard Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,610,000. Artal Group S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,265,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines during the fourth quarter valued at $38,308,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in the 4th quarter worth about $10,959,000.

Get Praxis Precision Medicines alerts:

Shares of Praxis Precision Medicines stock traded down $4.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $38.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,162. Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.90 and a 12 month high of $60.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.48.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.49). On average, equities research analysts expect that Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. will post -3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st.

About Praxis Precision Medicines

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

See Also: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Praxis Precision Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Praxis Precision Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.