$65.15 Million in Sales Expected for Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE) to report $65.15 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Nine Energy Service’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $64.00 million and the highest is $66.30 million. Nine Energy Service posted sales of $146.62 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 55.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nine Energy Service will report full year sales of $312.26 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $293.00 million to $323.07 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $426.03 million, with estimates ranging from $401.80 million to $441.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Nine Energy Service.

Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.36). Nine Energy Service had a negative return on equity of 65.52% and a negative net margin of 136.82%.

NINE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Nine Energy Service to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $1.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nine Energy Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised Nine Energy Service from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $1.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Nine Energy Service has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.00.

Shares of Nine Energy Service stock opened at $3.30 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.52. The company has a current ratio of 5.36, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.43. Nine Energy Service has a 12-month low of $0.38 and a 12-month high of $6.59. The company has a market cap of $104.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 3.74.

In other Nine Energy Service news, insider David Crombie sold 64,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.30, for a total value of $213,077.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 204,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,813.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ann G. Fox sold 20,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.28, for a total value of $68,351.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 409,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,343,510.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nine Energy Service by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 320,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 55,900 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nine Energy Service by 470.1% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 84,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 69,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nine Energy Service during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 50.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nine Energy Service, Inc operates as an onshore completion services provider that targets unconventional oil and gas resource development across North American basins and internationally. It offers cementing services, which consist of blending high-grade cement and water with various solid and liquid additives to create a cement slurry that is pumped between the casing and the wellbore of the well.

