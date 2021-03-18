695,500 Shares in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 695,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,136,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.20% of Mattel as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mattel by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mattel by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 49,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mattel by 0.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 541,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,336,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Mattel by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 12,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Mattel by 4.9% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 39,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

MAT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Mattel in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.50 target price on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Mattel from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Mattel in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.50 price target for the company. Citigroup raised Mattel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $22.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Mattel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.45.

MAT stock opened at $21.08 on Thursday. Mattel, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.53 and a 1-year high of $21.87. The firm has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,108.00 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.43 and its 200-day moving average is $15.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.17. Mattel had a positive return on equity of 30.41% and a negative net margin of 0.08%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mattel, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Enchantimals, and Polly Pocket brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; diecast cars, tracks, playsets, and play products for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels brand name; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, Fireman Sam, and Shimmer and Shine brands.

