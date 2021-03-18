69,968 Shares in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) Acquired by Senvest Management LLC

Senvest Management LLC acquired a new position in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 69,968 shares of the coupon company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,658,000. Senvest Management LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Groupon as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in Groupon by 299.0% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 66,549 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after buying an additional 49,868 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Groupon by 16.8% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 41,306 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 5,944 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Groupon in the third quarter worth approximately $398,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Groupon in the third quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, RBF Capital LLC bought a new position in Groupon in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,539,000. 62.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GRPN shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Groupon from $21.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Groupon from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Groupon from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on Groupon from $29.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Groupon has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.88.

Shares of GRPN traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $59.97. 20,956 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,156,937. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.34 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. Groupon, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $64.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.83.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The coupon company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $1.20. Groupon had a negative net margin of 13.34% and a negative return on equity of 31.31%. As a group, research analysts predict that Groupon, Inc. will post -3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Groupon, Inc operates marketplace where consumers discover fun things to do and local businesses thrive. The company provides a selection of products in various categories, including things to do, healthy, beauty and wellness, and food and drink, as well as electronics, sporting goods, jewelry, toys, household items, apparel, and others.

