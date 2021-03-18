$7.23 Million in Sales Expected for GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) will post $7.23 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for GreenPower Motor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.55 million to $8.90 million. GreenPower Motor posted sales of $640,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1,029.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, July 19th.

On average, analysts expect that GreenPower Motor will report full-year sales of $14.73 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.06 million to $16.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $55.46 million, with estimates ranging from $40.00 million to $70.92 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for GreenPower Motor.

GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 million.

A number of analysts have commented on GP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut GreenPower Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Maxim Group upped their price target on GreenPower Motor from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. B. Riley upped their price objective on GreenPower Motor from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on GreenPower Motor from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.25.

GreenPower Motor stock opened at $27.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $572.21 million and a PE ratio of -210.83. GreenPower Motor has a one year low of $8.22 and a one year high of $34.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.49 and a 200 day moving average of $22.66.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GP. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in GreenPower Motor during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of GreenPower Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of GreenPower Motor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GreenPower Motor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of GreenPower Motor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 8.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About GreenPower Motor

GreenPower Motor Company Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. It offers all-electric transit, school, and charter buses. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

