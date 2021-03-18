$70.17 Million in Sales Expected for Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) to report $70.17 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Asana’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $70.00 million to $70.36 million. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Asana will report full-year sales of $311.65 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $311.33 million to $312.09 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $396.31 million, with estimates ranging from $380.19 million to $407.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Asana.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $68.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.72 million. The firm’s revenue was up 57.2% on a year-over-year basis.

ASAN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Asana from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Asana from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Asana from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Asana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Asana from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.09.

ASAN stock opened at $33.03 on Thursday. Asana has a 12 month low of $20.57 and a 12 month high of $43.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.94.

In other news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 21,500 shares of Asana stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.84, for a total value of $706,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 40,000 shares of Asana stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total transaction of $1,314,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 87,572 shares of company stock valued at $2,852,539.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gables Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Asana by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Asana in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $432,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Asana in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,833,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Asana in the 4th quarter worth approximately $536,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Asana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 16.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Asana Company Profile

Asana, Inc operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives. It provides work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the broader mission of an organization.

