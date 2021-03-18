736,494 Shares in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) Bought by Senvest Management LLC

Senvest Management LLC purchased a new position in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 736,494 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,019,000. Flagstar Bancorp accounts for about 1.2% of Senvest Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Senvest Management LLC owned about 1.40% of Flagstar Bancorp as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Flagstar Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $4,121,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 730.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 48,621 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after buying an additional 42,768 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,853 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 4,873 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 62,622 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after buying an additional 23,574 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Flagstar Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $515,000. 95.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Flagstar Bancorp alerts:

Flagstar Bancorp stock traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $50.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,917. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.47 and a 200-day moving average of $37.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.22. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $16.76 and a one year high of $51.58.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The savings and loans company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $526.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.73 million. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 22.44%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is an increase from Flagstar Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.94%.

Several brokerages have commented on FBC. Compass Point raised their price objective on Flagstar Bancorp from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Flagstar Bancorp from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Flagstar Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Flagstar Bancorp from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.83.

Flagstar Bancorp Company Profile

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment finance and leasing, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit.

Further Reading: Neutral Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC).

Receive News & Ratings for Flagstar Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flagstar Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.