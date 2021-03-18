78,722 Shares in Novus Capital Co. (NASDAQ:NOVS) Purchased by Magnetar Financial LLC

Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Novus Capital Co. (NASDAQ:NOVS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 78,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,232,000. Magnetar Financial LLC owned approximately 0.62% of Novus Capital as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Novus Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $126,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novus Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,245,000. J. Goldman & Co LP purchased a new position in shares of Novus Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,415,000. TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Novus Capital in the third quarter valued at $1,022,000. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Novus Capital during the third quarter worth about $376,000. Institutional investors own 43.82% of the company’s stock.

NOVS opened at $21.52 on Thursday. Novus Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $9.61 and a 12 month high of $28.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.71.

Novus Capital Corporation is a blank check company. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Indianapolis, Indiana.

