78,913 Shares in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) Acquired by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 78,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,295,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.22% of Chart Industries at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Chart Industries by 117.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,410,000 after purchasing an additional 11,051 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP acquired a new position in Chart Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,103,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Chart Industries by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Chart Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new position in Chart Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,841,000.

GTLS opened at $149.55 on Thursday. Chart Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.00 and a fifty-two week high of $166.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $144.31 and a 200-day moving average of $108.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 85.46 and a beta of 1.78.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.50. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 5.03%. The company had revenue of $312.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.34 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GTLS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $107.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $100.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chart Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Chart Industries from $94.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Chart Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.80.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, Energy & Chemicals Cryogenics, and E&C FinFans.

