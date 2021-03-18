$815.03 Million in Sales Expected for Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) to report sales of $815.03 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Flowserve’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $802.12 million to $837.00 million. Flowserve posted sales of $894.46 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Flowserve will report full-year sales of $3.56 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.53 billion to $3.58 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $3.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.70 billion to $3.84 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Flowserve.

Get Flowserve alerts:

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53. Flowserve had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 3.38%. The business had revenue of $985.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FLS shares. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Flowserve in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Flowserve from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Flowserve from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised Flowserve from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Flowserve from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.78.

Flowserve stock opened at $40.35 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.07. Flowserve has a one year low of $18.98 and a one year high of $42.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 40.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

In related news, insider Kirk Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.72, for a total value of $417,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,663,751.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Flowserve by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Flowserve by 1,799.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 185,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,850,000 after purchasing an additional 176,089 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Flowserve in the 4th quarter worth approximately $768,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the 4th quarter valued at $55,395,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Flowserve by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 228,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,424,000 after buying an additional 38,992 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD).

See Also: Economic Bubble

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Flowserve (FLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Flowserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.