$82.12 Million in Sales Expected for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) will announce sales of $82.12 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $79.00 million and the highest is $85.23 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $79.94 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $388.85 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $384.65 million to $396.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $419.89 million, with estimates ranging from $418.88 million to $420.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Ironwood Pharmaceuticals.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 27.77% and a negative return on equity of 240.80%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.17.

In other news, Director Alexander J. Denner acquired 350,000 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.02 per share, with a total value of $3,507,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexander J. Denner purchased 344,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.60 per share, for a total transaction of $3,311,040.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 37,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,302.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 1,600,000 shares of company stock worth $15,552,210 in the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 307,531 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after buying an additional 43,410 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 201.9% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 202,866 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after buying an additional 135,670 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 103.0% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 220,921 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after buying an additional 112,096 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 343,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 174.9% in the third quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 296,505 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after buying an additional 188,663 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRWD opened at $11.53 on Thursday. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $7.99 and a one year high of $12.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.14 and a 200-day moving average of $10.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.91, a current ratio of 13.17 and a quick ratio of 13.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 1.46.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and Mexico, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union.

