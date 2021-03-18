$82.31 Million in Sales Expected for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) will announce sales of $82.31 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $79.17 million and the highest is $84.80 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida reported sales of $77.87 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will report full-year sales of $325.58 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $321.70 million to $331.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $332.25 million, with estimates ranging from $315.20 million to $342.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 21.62%. The company had revenue of $83.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.14 million.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBCF opened at $38.79 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.16. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.32 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a one year low of $13.30 and a one year high of $40.93.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SBCF. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,000. Institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

About Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; and brokerage and annuity services.

