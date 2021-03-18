$85.16 Million in Sales Expected for Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) will report sales of $85.16 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Nevro’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $86.00 million and the lowest is $84.50 million. Nevro posted sales of $87.47 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Nevro will report full year sales of $442.85 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $438.60 million to $449.25 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $515.47 million, with estimates ranging from $500.00 million to $526.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Nevro.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.12. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 30.25% and a negative net margin of 24.46%.

A number of research firms recently commented on NVRO. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Nevro in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Nevro from $203.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nevro in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nevro from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Nevro from $175.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.38.

NYSE NVRO opened at $150.50 on Thursday. Nevro has a 12 month low of $65.05 and a 12 month high of $188.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of -55.33 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.14.

In related news, insider Niamh Louise Pellegrini sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.55, for a total value of $136,912.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 2,250 shares of company stock valued at $375,323 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nevro by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,720,187 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $643,965,000 after buying an additional 238,308 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nevro by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,232,978 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $213,428,000 after buying an additional 204,465 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nevro by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 750,850 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $129,972,000 after buying an additional 6,147 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nevro by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 466,440 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $80,740,000 after buying an additional 63,835 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nevro by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 436,253 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,770,000 after buying an additional 30,664 shares during the period.

About Nevro

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

