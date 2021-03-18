$86.99 Million in Sales Expected for OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) will report sales of $86.99 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for OceanFirst Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $84.35 million and the highest estimate coming in at $89.70 million. OceanFirst Financial posted sales of $93.34 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that OceanFirst Financial will report full year sales of $355.03 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $343.91 million to $365.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $368.87 million, with estimates ranging from $362.18 million to $379.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover OceanFirst Financial.

Get OceanFirst Financial alerts:

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 13.14%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised OceanFirst Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James upped their price objective on OceanFirst Financial from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Boenning Scattergood raised OceanFirst Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, DA Davidson raised OceanFirst Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Shares of OCFC opened at $24.71 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.79. OceanFirst Financial has a 52 week low of $11.60 and a 52 week high of $25.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.01 and a beta of 0.98.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.85%.

In other news, insider Anthony Giordano III sold 1,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total value of $33,532.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael D. Devlin sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $460,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,637 shares of company stock valued at $636,721. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD now owns 60,665 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 8,762 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 140,110 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,610,000 after purchasing an additional 5,942 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 104.8% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 91,609 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 46,887 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $1,346,000. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 70,640 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 17,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.33% of the company’s stock.

OceanFirst Financial Company Profile

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. The company accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

Featured Article: No Load Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OceanFirst Financial (OCFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OceanFirst Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanFirst Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.