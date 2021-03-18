872,000 Shares in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) Acquired by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 872,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,914,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.48% of Extended Stay America as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Extended Stay America by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 97,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new position in Extended Stay America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Extended Stay America by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Extended Stay America by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 45,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 2,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Extended Stay America by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 290,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,473,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541 shares during the last quarter. 96.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STAY opened at $19.31 on Thursday. Extended Stay America, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.35 and a 1-year high of $19.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.84.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This is a boost from Extended Stay America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Extended Stay America from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $19.50 price target on shares of Extended Stay America in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price target on Extended Stay America from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Extended Stay America from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Extended Stay America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $17.50 to $19.50 in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.05.

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, develops, and manages hotels in the United States. As of November 20, 2020, the company had a network of 646 hotels. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment. The company also licenses Extended Stay America brand to third party franchisees.

