AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) Stake Reduced by Towle & Co.

Towle & Co. decreased its holdings in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 116,957 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 9,290 shares during the quarter. Towle & Co. owned 0.33% of AAR worth $4,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of AAR by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,435,179 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $196,862,000 after purchasing an additional 140,063 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of AAR by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,037,643 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $110,023,000 after purchasing an additional 76,863 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AAR by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 724,788 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,252,000 after purchasing an additional 173,905 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of AAR by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 368,160 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $13,335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of AAR by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 352,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,768,000 after purchasing an additional 121,500 shares in the last quarter. 85.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AIR shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on AAR from $27.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Truist upped their price objective on AAR from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on AAR from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

In related news, CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 29,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.71, for a total transaction of $1,009,991.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,470,578.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Anthony Anderson sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total value of $102,681.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,964 shares in the company, valued at $797,260.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,591 shares of company stock valued at $2,271,918. 8.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE AIR traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $43.94. 1,951 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 235,886. AAR Corp. has a 1 year low of $8.56 and a 1 year high of $45.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.37 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.04.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The aerospace company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.14. AAR had a positive return on equity of 5.46% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The business had revenue of $403.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. AAR’s revenue was down 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AAR Corp. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

About AAR

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

