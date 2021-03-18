Aave Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $263.95 Million (AAVE)

Aave (CURRENCY:AAVE) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. Aave has a market cap of $4.55 billion and approximately $263.95 million worth of Aave was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aave coin can currently be bought for about $365.68 or 0.00625850 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Aave has traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.59 or 0.00050638 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.25 or 0.00014116 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000384 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.21 or 0.00068814 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001086 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.56 or 0.00024918 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.82 or 0.00033916 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

About Aave

Aave (AAVE) is a coin. Its launch date was October 2nd, 2020. Aave’s total supply is 16,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,441,883 coins. The official website for Aave is ethlend.io . The official message board for Aave is medium.com/@ethlend1 . The Reddit community for Aave is /r/ETHlend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aave is a decentralized non-custodial money market protocol where users can participate as depositors or borrowers. Depositors provide liquidity to the market to earn a passive income, while borrowers are able to borrow in an overcollateralized (perpetually) or undercollateralized (one-block liquidity) fashion. The goal of Aave as a protocol is to bring decentralized finance to the masses. Aave protocol has been audited and secured. The protocol is completely open source, which allows anyone to interact with Aave user interface client, API or directly with the smart contracts on the Ethereum network.. Feel free to refer to the White Paper for a deeper dive into Aave Protocol mechanisms. Aave (LEND) is migrating to Aave (AAVE), please refer to the following announcement. “

Buying and Selling Aave

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aave should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aave using one of the exchanges listed above.

