Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Stake Cut by Dillon & Associates Inc.

Dillon & Associates Inc. lowered its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 211,199 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 2,855 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories makes up 5.0% of Dillon & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Dillon & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $23,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 107.3% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 228 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 72.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Shares of ABT stock opened at $117.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $208.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $61.61 and a fifty-two week high of $128.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $121.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 10.50%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.56%.

ABT has been the topic of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. BTIG Research upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.47.

In related news, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.79, for a total value of $2,302,312.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 81,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,014,875.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.49, for a total value of $64,887.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,207,684.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,476 shares of company stock worth $3,366,543 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.