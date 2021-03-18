AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC reduced its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,579 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners raised its holdings in AbbVie by 1,962.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,881,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742,063 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in AbbVie by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 124,423,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,331,975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406,847 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,991,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,684,000 after buying an additional 1,465,208 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in AbbVie by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,731,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in AbbVie by 122.9% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,261,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246,737 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 25,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $2,655,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,259 shares in the company, valued at $8,007,195. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 19,514 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total transaction of $2,119,025.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,514 shares in the company, valued at $2,119,025.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 223,357 shares of company stock worth $24,167,117 over the last three months. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on ABBV. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.41.

AbbVie stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $104.51. 228,522 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,506,869. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.55 and a 12 month high of $113.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $106.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.47.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $13.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 59.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.17%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

