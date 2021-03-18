Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) Trading Down 7.4%

Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO)’s stock price fell 7.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.12 and last traded at $2.14. 1,294,825 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 4,655,243 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.31.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ABEO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.71.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.78. The firm has a market cap of $210.85 million, a P/E ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 1.69.

In other news, Director Paul Elliot Mann sold 17,079 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.59, for a total value of $27,155.61. Following the sale, the director now owns 772,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,228,922.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Sco Capital Partners Llc sold 31,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total transaction of $63,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 817,141 shares of company stock valued at $1,995,506 in the last quarter. 19.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 89,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 15,299 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 80,942 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 17,168 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 280,733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 19,947 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Abeona Therapeutics by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 992,946 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 24,188 shares during the period. 36.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Abeona Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ABEO)

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

