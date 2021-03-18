Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Stake Cut by Divisar Capital Management LLC

Divisar Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 874,237 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 132,000 shares during the period. Abercrombie & Fitch makes up 5.5% of Divisar Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Divisar Capital Management LLC owned about 1.40% of Abercrombie & Fitch worth $17,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 17.0% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 57,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 2.5% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 249,526 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,476,000 after acquiring an additional 5,983 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 119.6% in the fourth quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 107,398 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after acquiring an additional 58,498 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,897,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 57.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 332,173 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,628,000 after acquiring an additional 120,965 shares in the last quarter. 98.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 152,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $3,812,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Suzanne M. Coulter acquired 2,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.61 per share, with a total value of $75,103.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,103.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ANF shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $9.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Abercrombie & Fitch currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.25.

ANF traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $37.49. 14,408 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,546,864. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of -19.83 and a beta of 1.82. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 1-year low of $7.41 and a 1-year high of $37.09.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch had a negative net margin of 3.55% and a negative return on equity of 6.61%. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, and Gilly Hicks brands.

