ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 225,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,507 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.34% of ABM Industries worth $8,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of ABM Industries by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ABM Industries by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of ABM Industries by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 105,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,868,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of ABM Industries by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 74,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of ABM Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABM opened at $50.26 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,511.74 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.42. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 52-week low of $19.79 and a 52-week high of $55.48.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.40. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 0.01%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. ABM Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 31.28%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded ABM Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. CL King lifted their target price on ABM Industries from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

ABM Industries Profile

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

