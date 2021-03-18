Abyss (ABYSS) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $474,493.00

Abyss (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. Abyss has a total market cap of $13.32 million and $474,493.00 worth of Abyss was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Abyss has traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar. One Abyss token can now be bought for about $0.0583 or 0.00000100 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Abyss alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.61 or 0.00050983 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.32 or 0.00014330 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $363.87 or 0.00626444 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.88 or 0.00068659 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001100 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001724 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001726 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.55 or 0.00025050 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.93 or 0.00034308 BTC.

Abyss Profile

Abyss (ABYSS) is a token. Its launch date was November 29th, 2017. Abyss’ total supply is 508,628,132 tokens and its circulating supply is 228,664,903 tokens. The official website for Abyss is abyss.finance . Abyss’ official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here

Abyss Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Abyss should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Abyss using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Abyss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Abyss and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.