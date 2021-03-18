Abyss Token (ABYSS) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $144,653.00

Abyss Token (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. One Abyss Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.0151 or 0.00000144 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Abyss Token has traded 14.5% lower against the dollar. Abyss Token has a total market cap of $3.45 million and $144,653.00 worth of Abyss Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.70 or 0.00050479 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.38 or 0.00014248 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $367.59 or 0.00624783 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.40 or 0.00068661 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001083 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001705 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.60 or 0.00024818 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.97 or 0.00033950 BTC.

Abyss Token Coin Profile

Abyss Token (CRYPTO:ABYSS) is a coin. It launched on April 18th, 2018. Abyss Token’s total supply is 508,628,132 coins and its circulating supply is 228,614,892 coins. Abyss Token’s official website is www.theabyss.com . Abyss Token’s official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Abyss Token is medium.com/theabyss . The Reddit community for Abyss Token is /r/theabyssplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Abyss is the platform where gamers can play games, socialize and get rewarded. We offer MMO/MMORPG games and share a part of our revenue with gamers. Come to The Abyss and earn from the referral system, gaming achievements, and other activities. “

Abyss Token Coin Trading

