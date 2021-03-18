Acacia Research Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:ACTG)

Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 6,116 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 3,085% compared to the average volume of 192 put options.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Acacia Research by 202.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 6,292 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Acacia Research by 526.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 8,323 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Acacia Research in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Acacia Research in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Acacia Research in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.63% of the company’s stock.

ACTG stock opened at $6.35 on Thursday. Acacia Research has a 52-week low of $1.96 and a 52-week high of $9.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $312.92 million, a P/E ratio of 52.92 and a beta of 0.81.

Acacia Research Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invests in intellectual property and related absolute return assets; and engages in the licensing and enforcement of patented technologies. It assists patent owners with the prosecution and development of their patent portfolios; protection of their patented inventions from unauthorized use; generation of licensing revenue from users of their patented technologies; and enforcement against unauthorized users of their patented technologies through the filing of patent infringement litigation.

