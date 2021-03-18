Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Insider Sells $92,960.00 in Stock

Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) insider Derek Harmer sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.62, for a total value of $92,960.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 153,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,788,991.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

ACEL stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.99. The stock had a trading volume of 734,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,167. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.32 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.52. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.22 and a 52-week high of $15.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.99.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Accel Entertainment by 163.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 4,692 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Accel Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $111,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Accel Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $113,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Accel Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Accel Entertainment by 374.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 9,670 shares during the last quarter. 47.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ACEL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Accel Entertainment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Macquarie began coverage on Accel Entertainment in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Accel Entertainment from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Accel Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.70.

Accel Entertainment Company Profile

Accel Entertainment, Inc operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of video game terminals (VGTs); redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain ATM functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

