Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Releases FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) issued an update on its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 8.32-8.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $8.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $47.208-48.095 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $47.83 billion.Accenture also updated its Q3 2021

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $264.27 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $174.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. Accenture has a 1 year low of $137.15 and a 1 year high of $271.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $254.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $244.85.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.36 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Accenture will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 47.18%.

ACN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Accenture from $288.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Accenture from $258.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Accenture in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They set an equal weight rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Accenture in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They set a buy rating and a $278.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $255.08.

In other news, Chairman David Rowland sold 6,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.82, for a total value of $1,658,032.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 5,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,398,516.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 1,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.79, for a total value of $432,129.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 179,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,824,322.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,915 shares of company stock valued at $9,882,906. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Accenture stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 986 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000. 70.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

