Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Upgraded at Bank of America

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) was upgraded by Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $300.00 price target on the information technology services provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.94% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $210.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $258.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $255.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Accenture has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.58.

Shares of NYSE ACN traded up $3.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $267.99. 78,535 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,038,918. The company has a market cap of $176.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.61, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $254.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $244.85. Accenture has a twelve month low of $137.15 and a twelve month high of $271.18.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.36 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Accenture will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman David Rowland sold 7,966 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.51, for a total transaction of $1,979,630.66. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 1,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.79, for a total transaction of $432,129.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 179,548 shares in the company, valued at $46,824,322.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,915 shares of company stock worth $9,882,906. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,800,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Accenture by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 268,695 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $70,186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Accenture by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 42,060 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,986,000 after acquiring an additional 3,270 shares in the last quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Accenture by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,595 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after acquiring an additional 3,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Accenture by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 11,229 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,933,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121 shares in the last quarter. 70.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

