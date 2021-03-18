Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Acquired by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 198,391 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $51,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 70.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Accenture to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the company from $267.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Accenture in a report on Friday, December 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Accenture in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Accenture from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Accenture from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.08.

Accenture stock opened at $264.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.55, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $254.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $244.85. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $137.15 and a 52 week high of $271.18.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.36 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

In related news, insider James O. Etheredge sold 2,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.54, for a total value of $603,455.12. Also, Chairman David Rowland sold 6,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.82, for a total value of $1,658,032.74. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 5,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,398,516.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,915 shares of company stock valued at $9,882,906 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

