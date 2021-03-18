Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Purchased by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,443,811 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 122,994 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Accenture worth $377,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. MRJ Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Accenture during the third quarter worth $3,016,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Accenture by 8.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 109,327 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $24,707,000 after purchasing an additional 8,239 shares in the last quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Accenture by 5.4% during the third quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,096 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 6.8% during the third quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Accenture by 0.9% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 382,572 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $86,457,000 after acquiring an additional 3,412 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACN traded up $5.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $269.35. 96,235 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,038,918. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $137.15 and a fifty-two week high of $271.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $254.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $244.85.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.12. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The company had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.18%.

In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 1,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.44, for a total transaction of $441,307.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,783,955.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman David Rowland sold 7,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.51, for a total transaction of $1,979,630.66. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,915 shares of company stock valued at $9,882,906. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ACN shares. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Accenture to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $267.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Accenture from $258.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Accenture from $255.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Accenture from $210.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Accenture from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Accenture presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.58.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

