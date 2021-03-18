ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.07) Per Share, BWS Financial Forecasts

ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) – Stock analysts at BWS Financial decreased their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ACCO Brands in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 15th. BWS Financial analyst H. Khorsand now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn ($0.07) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.04). BWS Financial also issued estimates for ACCO Brands’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ACCO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ACCO Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of ACCO Brands from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Shares of ACCO Brands stock opened at $8.72 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.62. ACCO Brands has a fifty-two week low of $3.51 and a fifty-two week high of $9.56. The firm has a market cap of $828.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 4.37%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACCO. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in ACCO Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $509,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in ACCO Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,676,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 108,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 28,032 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in ACCO Brands by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 43,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 7,978 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in ACCO Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $507,000. 88.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Boris Elisman sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.65, for a total value of $1,730,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,296,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,210,659.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Pamela R. Schneider sold 8,603 shares of ACCO Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total transaction of $75,276.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 157,095 shares in the company, valued at $1,374,581.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 317,421 shares of company stock valued at $2,728,493. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 21.67%.

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, calendars, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

