AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) Stock Price Down 5.8%

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX) shares dropped 5.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.78 and last traded at $1.79. Approximately 2,874,630 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 6,978,556 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.90.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th.

The stock has a market cap of $161.96 million, a P/E ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.16 and its 200 day moving average is $1.68.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). As a group, research analysts expect that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACRX. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,640,946 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,995,000 after acquiring an additional 185,924 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 801,424 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 186,993 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 316,632 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 111,399 shares during the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 108.0% during the third quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 212,052 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 110,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 203,830 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 45,656 shares during the last quarter. 24.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX)

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. The company's lead product candidate is DSUVIA, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain.

