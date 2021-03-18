Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) Short Interest Update

Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 91,800 shares, a decrease of 27.2% from the February 11th total of 126,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 830,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Acer Therapeutics by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 250,518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 91,731 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Acer Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Acer Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.64% of the company’s stock.

ACER opened at $3.53 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.93. Acer Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.08 and a 12-month high of $5.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.51 million, a P/E ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 1.69.

Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.09). Research analysts expect that Acer Therapeutics will post -1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Acer Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th.

About Acer Therapeutics

Acer Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of therapies for serious rare and life-threatening diseases. Its pipeline includes three clinical-stage candidates: EDSIVO for the treatment of vascular Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome in patients with a confirmed type III collagen mutation; and ACER-001, a formulation of sodium phenylbutyrate for the treatment of various inborn errors of metabolism, including urea cycle disorders, maple syrup urine disease, and osanetant for the treatment of induced Vasomotor Symptoms.

