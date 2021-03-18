Acorn Energy (OTCMKTS:ACFN) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.40

Shares of Acorn Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACFN) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.40 and traded as high as $0.61. Acorn Energy shares last traded at $0.58, with a volume of 29,936 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.40. The stock has a market cap of $23.28 million, a PE ratio of -58.49 and a beta of 1.37.

Acorn Energy Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ACFN)

Acorn Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and markets wireless remote monitoring and control systems for various markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Power Generation (PG) Monitoring and Cathodic Protection (CP) Monitoring. The PG segment provides wireless remote monitoring and control systems, and services for critical assets, which include stand-by power generators, compressors, pumps, pumpjacks, light towers, turbines, and other industrial equipment; and Internet of Things applications.

Further Reading: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Acorn Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acorn Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.