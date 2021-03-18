Actinium Price Hits $0.0212 on Top Exchanges (ACM)

Actinium (CURRENCY:ACM) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. One Actinium coin can currently be bought for $0.0212 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Actinium has traded 12.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Actinium has a total market cap of $622,451.32 and approximately $53,015.00 worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00000139 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000123 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000172 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000031 BTC.

CaluraCoin (CLC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded up 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 89.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Actinium Profile

Actinium (CRYPTO:ACM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Actinium’s total supply is 29,422,300 coins. The Reddit community for Actinium is /r/ActiniumCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Actinium’s official website is actinium.org. Actinium’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Actinium is a decentralized digital asset that uses blockchain technology to bring cryptocurrency to all customers and stores through safety and easiness of use. The Actinium is mineable through the use of Lyra2z as a PoW algorithm that brings an energy efficient algorithm, keeps GPU cards from overheating, lowers the efficiency-gap between AMD and NVIDIA GPUs. Actinium also offers a mobile wallet and a hardware wallet (Ledger Nano S & Ledger Blue). Built on Litecoin source code, ACM is a medium of exchange within the Actinium network. “

Buying and Selling Actinium

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Actinium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Actinium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Actinium using one of the exchanges listed above.

