Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) Shares Purchased by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) by 36.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,945 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,396 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned about 0.06% of Acushnet worth $1,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Acushnet by 80.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 467,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,826,000 after purchasing an additional 208,527 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Acushnet by 212.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 5,577 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Acushnet by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 78,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Acushnet by 71.6% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202 shares during the last quarter. 47.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GOLF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Acushnet from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on Acushnet from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Acushnet has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.18.

GOLF opened at $42.18 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.41 and its 200-day moving average is $38.86. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 34.29 and a beta of 0.83. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $20.65 and a twelve month high of $47.67.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.16. Acushnet had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 5.91%. As a group, analysts forecast that Acushnet Holdings Corp. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. This is a positive change from Acushnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.25%.

Acushnet Company Profile

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

