Acute Angle Cloud Market Cap Reaches $4.53 Million (AAC)

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. One Acute Angle Cloud token can now be bought for about $0.0181 or 0.00000031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Acute Angle Cloud has a total market cap of $4.53 million and $7.72 million worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Acute Angle Cloud has traded up 18.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57,980.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,786.97 or 0.03082005 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $201.47 or 0.00347471 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $529.11 or 0.00912564 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $234.25 or 0.00404015 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $198.67 or 0.00342654 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003666 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $144.51 or 0.00249240 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.26 or 0.00021150 BTC.

Acute Angle Cloud Token Profile

AAC is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 29th, 2017. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . Acute Angle Cloud’s official website is acuteangle.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Acute Angle Cloud is a decentralized IaaS service ecosystem built via blockchain technology. AAC ecosystem uses a globally shared file storage system incorporated in the Acute Angle PC (Storage Node) and through the Acute Angle Chain allows the quick and easy storage distribution to its users using peer-to-peer hypermedia-protocol. The issued token is AAC an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. AAC's token main functionality is a payment method within the AAC's network. “

