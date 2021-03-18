Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) Stock Price Down 11.7%

Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB) dropped 11.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $16.26 and last traded at $16.83. Approximately 1,037,219 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 196% from the average daily volume of 350,341 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.06.

AFIB has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Acutus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $38.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acutus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Acutus Medical in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.75.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.92. The company has a quick ratio of 10.21, a current ratio of 10.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Acutus Medical by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 116,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,362,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Acutus Medical by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Acutus Medical by 366.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Acutus Medical by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Acutus Medical in the third quarter worth $74,000. 69.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acutus Medical Company Profile (NASDAQ:AFIB)

Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. It offers AcQMap console and workstation, an advanced imaging, navigation, and mapping system for physicians to map, treat, re-map, and adjust additional therapy as needed; and Patient Electrode Kit that is required in every procedure to provide cardiac signals, catheter localization, and AcQMap system grounding.

