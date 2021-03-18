Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) Shares Down 7.4% After Insider Selling

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) was down 7.4% during trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $41.36 and last traded at $41.67. Approximately 1,016,275 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 1,009,576 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.01.

Specifically, Director Michael J. Pellini sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,500,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stacy L. Taylor sold 6,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.86, for a total transaction of $377,825.80. Insiders sold a total of 1,433,818 shares of company stock worth $76,345,269 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

ADPT has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price (down previously from $74.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.33.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.55. The company has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of -47.38 and a beta of 0.35.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.04). Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 20.15% and a negative net margin of 132.32%. The firm had revenue of $30.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.08 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bfsg LLC boosted its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 16,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

